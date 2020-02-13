Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 342.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ResMed by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 74.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of RMD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.62. 230,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,635. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.81 and a 1 year high of $174.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.03 and its 200-day moving average is $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $1,144,679.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,227,566.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,711 shares in the company, valued at $15,392,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,671 shares of company stock worth $8,714,324. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

