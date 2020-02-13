Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. VF makes up about 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of VF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after purchasing an additional 69,219 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in VF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in VF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,772,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,654,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,264,000 after buying an additional 56,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,353,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,484,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VFC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 820,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,762. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

