Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,043 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.11. 7,875,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,251,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

