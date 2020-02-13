Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 624.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 479,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after acquiring an additional 232,493 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after acquiring an additional 169,732 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 264,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 130,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 19.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 597,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,786,000 after purchasing an additional 98,419 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.07. 547,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.44 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

