Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.38. 19,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average is $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

