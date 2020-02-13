Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $6,259,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Home Depot by 481.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 42,978 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,138. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.02. The company has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $242.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.