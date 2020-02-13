Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3,674.4% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 82,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80,102 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 135,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,296. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

