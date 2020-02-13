Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 22,700 Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. Ameren comprises 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after buying an additional 3,114,736 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $85.61. 338,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,668. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.17. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.