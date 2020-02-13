Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 22,966 American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,285,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Evercore ISI began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

