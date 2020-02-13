Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 6,811 Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Verisign by 1,062.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Verisign by 83.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verisign by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Verisign by 490.8% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Verisign by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,973. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $173.43 and a one year high of $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.10.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

