Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 8,010 CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 496,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 784,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,678,000 after acquiring an additional 231,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1,107.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 136,172 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

CDW stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,535. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $90.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,604. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

