Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $1.27 Million Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $30,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. ValuEngine cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

In other Dover news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.25. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $87.07 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

