Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $1.40 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.86. 1,103,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.68 and a 200-day moving average of $206.44. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

