Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $1.52 Million Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.62. The company had a trading volume of 241,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,883. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $135.97 and a 52 week high of $186.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.58.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

