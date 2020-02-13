Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $2.42 Million Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. Southern comprises 0.9% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,477,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,187,000 after purchasing an additional 237,829 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.22. 131,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

