Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,812 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 373,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 131,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 54,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at $23,137,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $234,552.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,353.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $79.19. 1,668,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,461. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.