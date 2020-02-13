Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,060,000 after acquiring an additional 504,631 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $330,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.07. 2,241,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $49.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.