Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 971,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,380. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

