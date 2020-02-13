Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises approximately 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.95.

Shares of IAC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.91. 396,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.03.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.