Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,088. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.