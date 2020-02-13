ImageCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $1.54 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001673 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000520 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 18,108,941 coins and its circulating supply is 17,108,943 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.