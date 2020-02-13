IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 21.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $714.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PI. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.