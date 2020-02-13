Incent (INCNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.21 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $39,885.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001532 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

