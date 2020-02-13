Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.05. 2,194,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,689. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10. Incyte has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 44,642 shares of company stock worth $4,147,155 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. ValuEngine raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.