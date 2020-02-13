Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte stock opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $4,147,155. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,454,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Incyte by 110.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,581,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,437,000 after buying an additional 3,983,207 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Incyte by 30,859.4% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,595,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,583,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,630,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 22.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,415,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,060,638,000 after buying an additional 2,847,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.