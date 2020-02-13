Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.23%. Independence Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.79-0.82 EPS.

Shares of IRT stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,701. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

