IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 39,874 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1,203.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,874 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,131,000 after buying an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after buying an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,684,000 after buying an additional 228,381 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

