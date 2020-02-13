IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 7,212 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Jentner Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

