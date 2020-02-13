IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 7,720 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after buying an additional 482,098 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,075,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of McKesson by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after buying an additional 428,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $167.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $168.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

