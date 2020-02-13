IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 8,524 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,479.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,533 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 98,682 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

