IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 894 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,066.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,131.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,133.28. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $882.87 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

