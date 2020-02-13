IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Allstate by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $14,672,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its position in Allstate by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $124.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.75 and its 200-day moving average is $109.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Cfra increased their price objective on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

