IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

