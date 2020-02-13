IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in Oracle by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Oracle by 13.6% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 50.0% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 614,932 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,840,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $55.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

