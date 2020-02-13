IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 14,634 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,977,000 after buying an additional 2,376,347 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 1,222,955 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,352,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,476,000 after buying an additional 965,851 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX stock opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69. Edison International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of -78.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

