IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 22,464 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $45.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

