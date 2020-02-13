IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 148,961 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of OMNOVA Solutions worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of OMN stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

OMNOVA Solutions Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.