IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3,633.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,273 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,606.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $198.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $169.83 and a 52-week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

