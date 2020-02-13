IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,190 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

