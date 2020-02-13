IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 14.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Carnival by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

