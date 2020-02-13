IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,129 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2,126.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,102,864 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $148,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $785,847,000 after purchasing an additional 828,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 519.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,990 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 321,984 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,632,000 after purchasing an additional 277,645 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.22.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $110.76 on Thursday. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average is $120.21.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

