IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

INTC stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.