IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $158.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $111.17 and a one year high of $159.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.62.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

