IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $216,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,279.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,356 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.23.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

