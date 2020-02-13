IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of PSX opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.80. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

