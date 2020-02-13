IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,704 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,320 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

