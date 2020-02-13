IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 233.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,793 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

PGX opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

