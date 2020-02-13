IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,882 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,994 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,861,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 704,488 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,456,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.42 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

