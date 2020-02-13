IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after acquiring an additional 119,765 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 115,113 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,101 shares of company stock worth $4,776,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $102.29 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $110.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average of $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

