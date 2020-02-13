IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,147 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.